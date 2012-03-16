PARIS, March 16 Credit Agricole
has sold what remains of its structured credit market-making
business to U.S. hedge fund BlueMountain in a deal that will cut
the French bank's risk weighted assets by 14 billion euros, the
Financial Times reported.
The hedge fund will wind down the portfolio of derivatives
contracts related to corporate bonds held in the business, which
ceased operations three years ago, the paper said, citing
Jean-Yves Hocher, the chief executive of its investment banking
unit.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed, the FT said on Friday.
Credit Agricole will pay a fee to BlueMountain to manage the
portfolio, which will be held in an investment vehicle called
Alpine, with the fund retaining profits.
Credit Agricole will also retain counterparty risk in the
deal, and provide a liquidity facility to the fund, said the
paper, which also cited BlueMountain Chief Executive Andrew
Feldstein.
Credit Agricole did not immediately return a phone call
seeking comment.
