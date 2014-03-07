PARIS, March 7 Credit Agricole's
global head of foreign exchange Vincent Leclercq is no longer
working at the bank, two sources familiar with the matter told
Reuters on Friday.
The sources gave no reason for Leclercq leaving the role,
but one of them said it was not related to a global
investigation into alleged manipulation of the $5.3
trillion-a-day foreign exchange market.
London-based Leclercq's official status on the Financial
Conduct Authority's (FCA) online database, updated daily, has
been listed as "inactive" since Monday.
An individual is listed as inactive by the FCA when they no
longer have approved status from the regulator, either as a
result of them ceasing to be in a specific role at a regulated
firm, or if their employer decides they are no longer "fit and
proper" to do the job, according to the FCA's website.
Calls and emails to Leclercq were not returned.
Credit Agricole spokesman Bertrand Hugonet and the FCA both
declined to comment.