PARIS Feb 1 French bank Credit Agricole
warned on Friday that its fourth quarter results would
be battered by 2.676 billion euros ($3.63 billion) in goodwill
impairments, reflecting soured acquisitions from before the
financial crisis.
They included 923 million euros related to consumer finance
and 852 million for Italian retail banking, as well as a 267
million writedown on its 20 percent stake in Portuguese lender
Banco Espirito Santo.
France's No. 3 bank said in a statement the charges
reflected tighter regulatory requirements as well as "the
present macro-economic and financial environment in the relevant
countries and business lines."
($1 = 0.7367 euros)
(Reporting by Christian Plumb and Matthias Blamont; Editing by
Elena Berton)