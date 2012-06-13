PARIS, June 13 French bank Credit Agricole
is considering walking away from its troubled Greek
Emporiki Bank unit and letting it fail, the Wall Street Journal
reported on Wednesday, citing a person with direct knowledge of
the bank's plans.
Another option under consideration is for Credit Agricole to
merge Emporiki into a larger conglomerate of Greek banks in
which the French lender's stake would be diluted to about 10
percent, the paper said.
Credit Agricole is also looking at transferring some "good"
assets from Emporiki to the French bank, the paper said, without
elaborating.
A Credit Agricole spokeswoman declined to comment on the
report.
Credit Agricole said in May that it had a team working to
prepare for possible outcomes from a Greek exit from the euro
zone even if it saw that as a less probable scenario.
Earlier on Wednesday the bank said it planned to name Xavier
Musca, who until recently was the top financial advisor to
former French President Nicolas Sarkozy, as executive vice
president in charge of international retail banking including
Emporiki, a sign of what a high priority the unit is.
Credit Agricole, which has poured some 6 billion euros
($7.54 billion) into Emporiki since buying the bank in 2006,
could face some 5 billion euros of writedowns if the bank
failed, likely enough to force it to undertake a capital
increase.
Analysts have said cutting Emporiki loose would at least
allow Credit Agricole to cap its liabilities in terms of funding
the Greek unit as well as any equity it still has in the bank. A
quick retreat from Greece could also prevent fallout from a
potential Greek euro zone exit such as a drachma devaluation and
further loan writedowns.
One source close to the matter told Reuters that Credit
Agricole was still considering various scenarios with respect to
Emporiki.
"If there was a solution that involved Greece leaving the
eurozone, it is likely that there would be bank restructuring
and mergers in Greece and Emporiki would be a part of that," the
source said. "Today, though, we cannot say there is a solution
that is readily available."
The source added that Credit Agricole's strategy was to
reduce its exposure to Emporiki, shifting the funding burden to
the Greek Central Bank - which recently agreed to issue
emergency liquidity assistance to the subsidiary - and
potentially cutting its equity stake if European
recapitalisation funds were made available.
The bank is also moving loans to the shipping sector from
Emporiki to Credit Agricole's corporate and investment bank.
($1 = 0.7953 euros)
(Reporting By Christian Plumb and Lionel Laurent; Editing by
Elaine Hardcastle)