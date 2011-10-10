PARIS Oct 10 French banks do not need capital injections, the deputy chairman of the board of directors of Credit Agricole (CAGR.PA), Philippe Brassac, told Les Echos newspaper, adding that this would be a "false remedy" for the sovereign debt crisis.

Brassac added that the problems at Belgian-French bank Dexia (DEXI.BR) had "nothing to do with the situation of the French banks, although it does add confusion."

The comments were released ahead of the publication of a full interview with Brassac in the Tuesday edition of Les Echos. (Reporting by James Regan, editing by Dave Zimmerman)