PARIS Feb 2 French bank Credit Agricole
denied a Reuters report that it was to slash its
financing of the multi-billion-dollar commodities financing
market despite plans to pull out of commodities trading.
France's third-largest bank in December announced a series
of measures aimed at shrinking its balance sheet, including
cutting 13 percent of jobs in its investment bank, closing
offices in 21 countries and exiting the equity derivatives and
commodities businesesses.
At the time, Reuters also reported, citing sources, that
Credit Agricole planned to cut its commodities trade financing.
But after Reuters earlier this weeek published a story about
Citigroup planning to increase its own energy trade
finance business -- which referred to the earlier report about
Credit Agricole scaling back in that business -- the French bank
said the account was inaccurate.
"We deny that there is any plan to slash trade finance," a
spokeswoman for the bank said on Thursday.
French banks have been under pressure to scale back
activities that rely on dollar funding after a mass exodus by
U.S. money markets out of the banks' short-term debt, reflecting
wider fears about the euro zone crisis.
