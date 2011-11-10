(Adds detail, background)

PARIS Nov 10 France's third-biggest listed bank, Credit Agricole , said on Thursday that third-quarter net profit slumped by 65 percent on the back of Greek sovereign debt losses.

The bank, which is majority owned by a group of regional banking cooperatives, said it booked a 637 million-euro charge ($865.4 million) after writing down its Greek holdings by 60 percent, in line with rivals Societe Generale and BNP Paribas .

Earnings were also hit by losses at Credit Agricole's local Greek subsidiary Emporiki, which is not expected to return to profit until 2013-2014.

Credit Agricole is overhauling itself under new management after an ill-fated drive to grow trading and investment-banking activities was cut short by the 2008 financial crisis. Its investment bank has shuttered risky activities and is being shrunk further as the bank returns to its retail banking roots.

Third-quarter net profit fell to 258 million euros from 742 million a year earlier. This was below analyst forecasts for 605 million euros in a Reuters poll.

Revenue rose 6.2 percent to 5.3 billion euros, compared with the poll average of 4.96 billion.

Like other European banks, Credit Agricole's parent group is cutting its exposure to peripheral euro zone debt as market worries spread from recession-wracked Greece to Italy. The group cut this exposure by 27 percent between June and October. ($1 = 0.736 Euros) (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by James Regan)