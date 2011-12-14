PARIS Dec 14 France's Credit Agricole
will unveil a fresh round of cutbacks in investment
banking, including job cuts and country exits, as the lender
ploughs ahead with a back-to-basics strategy sped up by the
eurozone debt crisis.
Union sources told Reuters the bank would detail the plan on
Wednesday, with the French press predicting potential job cuts
of between 2,000 to 2,500. The cuts would primarily hit its
investment banking unit, which employs 13,000.
Banking sources have also said the bank may exit up to 20 of
the 50 countries where its corporate and investment bank is
present.
Credit Agricole is following in the footsteps of larger
domestic rivals BNP Paribas and Societe Generale
, which have also announced job cuts primarily in
investment banking as they seek to cut debt and wean themselves
off funding markets frozen by the economic slump.
Credit Agricole's strategy under new Chief Executive
Jean-Paul Chifflet, who has espoused a back-to-basics focus on
retail banking in France and Europe, is a retreat from previous
management's ambitions of being a global player in financial
markets.
The bank is deeply sensitive to ongoing turmoil in the
eurozone economy, not just because it holds a substantial amount
of Italian government debt but also because it owns local bank
subsidiaries in crisis-wracked Greece and Italy.
Chifflet's team is mulling various ways of bolstering the
bank's balance sheet, banking sources say, despite the fact that
Credit Agricole's robust parent network of regional banks has
provided a cushion that has made raising additional capital
unnecessary.
This may include more deal-making. The bank is close to
announcing the sale of its private-equity activities, while it
has also struck a $374 million deal to sell minority stakes in
its CLSA and Cheuvreux brokerage brands to Chinese brokerage
Citic Securities.
While Credit Agricole would be open to letting Citic
increase its stake in the ventures, it aims to at least keep
majority control, according to a person familiar with the bank's
thinking.
Credit Agricole's share price has fallen 52.4 percent
year-to-date, worse than a 34.2 percent drop in the European
bank sector.
A spokeswoman for the bank was not immediately available for
comment.
(Reporting By Lionel Laurent; Editing by Jodie Ginsberg)