* 1,750 jobs to go at corporate and investment bank
* Bank exits 21 of 55 countries
* To shutter equity derivatives, commodities businesses
* To write down 2.5 bln euros for goodwill, equity stakes
* Shares slump 6.7 percent
(Adds detail)
By Lionel Laurent and Matthieu Protard
PARIS, Dec 14 Credit Agricole
will make a 2011 loss, write off 2.5 billion euros ($3.2
billion) worth of assets and cut 2,350 jobs in a cull of its
investment banking operations, the French bank said on Wednesday
in its second profit warning of the year.
The warning reflects mounting pressure on lenders to curtail
risky activities to meet tougher capital standards even as they
wrestle worsening economies and slumping markets. The deepening
euro zone debt crisis has slammed French banks in particular as
traditional sources of dollar funding have evaporated.
"These are all things we would have expected to happen at
some point, but putting it all in one quarter, in this kind of
market, is unhelpful," said a London based analyst who did not
want to be named. "The stock is at bombed-out levels already ...
What will be key in how bad this gets is what they tell us about
the ongoing business."
The bank is following in the footsteps of larger domestic
rivals BNP Paribas and Societe Generale,
which have also announced job cuts primarily in investment
banking as they seek to cut debt and wean themselves off funding
markets frozen by the economic slump.
The pressure on the French banks' capital and liquidity has
led to recurring speculation that they could eventually seek a
government bailout, but Credit Agricole Chief Executive
Jean-Paul Chifflet denied that it would need any help in
reaching stringent Basel III regulations.
"We will meet Basel III with our own resources," he told a
conference call.
That will call for some bitter medicine.
Credit Agricole, which in recent years abandoned its humble
agricultural origins in favor of international growth, will exit
21 of the 55 countries where it operates and shutter entire
businesses like equity derivatives and commodities.
MARKET TURMOIL
The writedown includes 1.3 billion euros to reflect the
shrinkage of its investment banking division and 1.23 billion
euros as writedowns of minority stakes, such as those in Spain's
Bankinter and Portugal's Banco Espirito Santo.
Chifflet said in an interview with Les Echos newspaper that
the bank was mulling the sale of stakes in both lenders,
although he ruled out the sale of its holding in its Newedge
joint venture with Societe Generale.
The bank also shelved its 2014 financial goals and
eliminated its dividend for this year to preserve capital.
Analysts had expected France's No. 3 lender to post a
full-year profit of 2.4 billion euros after it was profitable in
all previous quarters.
In July, Credit Agricole warned that deepening problems at
its Emporiki Bank unit in Greece would wipe nearly 1 billion
euros off its first-half results.
The job losses include 1,750 at Credit Agricole's corporate
and investment bank, which employs 13,000 people, and 600 at its
factoring and consumer finance arms.
The bulk of the job losses will take place internationally,
although 550 investment banking and 300 consumer finance jobs
will be cut in France.
Credit Agricole shares slumped 6.7 percent to
close at 4.23 euros, part of a wider rout in French banking
shares which saw Societe Generale slide 8 percent and
BNP Paribas lose 7.4 percent.
More than six months of intense market turmoil sparked by
the euro zone debt crisis is pummelling investment banks
globally, denting their bond and stock trading income and
sparking a wave of layoffs in Asia, the U.S. and Europe.
JOB LOSS TALLY GROWS
Citigroup was last week among the latest to press
ahead with job cuts, while banks in some of the crisis hotspots
-- such as Italy's UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo
-- are also laying off thousands of people.
More than 120,000 job losses have been announced this year,
and many in the industry fear the tally will be greater than at
the height of the financial crisis in 2008, as redundancies
continue into 2012.
Like its French rivals, Credit Agricole is primarily pulling
back in certain financing businesses, such as those in dollars,
which have become harder for it to access, and will cut staff
accordingly.
It also has a European equity broker, Chevreux,
and a majority stake in Asian brokerage CLSA. But the bulk of
cuts are likely to fall in fixed-income, which houses its rates
and credit divisions, analysts said.
Credit trading in particular has come under pressure at all
banks this year as wary investors shy away from the market and
new regulation bites.
The recently appointed Chifflet has espoused a
back-to-basics focus on retail banking in France and Europe
after moves like the purchase of Emporiki backfired, rendering
it deeply sensitive to turmoil in the eurozone economy.
Chifflet's team is mulling various ways of bolstering the
bank's balance sheet, banking sources say, even though Credit
Agricole's robust parent network of regional banks has provided
a cushion that has made raising additional capital unnecessary.
This may include more deal-making. The bank is close to
announcing the sale of its private-equity activities, while it
has also struck a $374 million deal to sell minority stakes in
its CLSA and Cheuvreux brokerage brands to Chinese brokerage
Citic Securities.
While Credit Agricole would be open to letting Citic
increase its stake in the ventures -- now at 19.9 percent -- it
aims to at least keep majority control, according to a person
familiar with the bank's thinking.
(Editing by David Holmes)
($1 = 0.7721 euros)
(Additional reporting by Sarah White in London and Christian
Plumb and James Regan in Paris; Editing by Jodie Ginsberg and
Andrew Callus)