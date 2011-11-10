* Net profit slumps 65 pct in Q3

* No forecasts on restructuring, deleveraging plans -CFO

* No decision yet on dividend -CEO

* Greek operations seem to be "worsening" -analyst (Adds CFO, CEO, analyst comment)

PARIS, Nov 10 French bank Credit Agricole (CAGR.PA), among the most exposed to Italian debt, said it was preparing for "difficult" times ahead after third-quarter profits slumped on the back of Greek sovereign debt losses.

Credit Agricole, which is majority owned by a group of regional banking cooperatives, posted a 65 percent slump in third-quarter net profit -- double what analysts had expected.

The bank is overhauling itself under new management after an ill-fated drive to grow trading and investment-banking activities was cut short by the 2008 financial crisis.

It has also announced sweeping asset sales in line with peers to improve its funding profile and beef up capital.

With the eurozone debt crisis now spreading from Greece to countries like Italy -- where Credit Agricole owns a local bank, Cariparma -- the French bank's executives were reluctant to give more detail on the outlook for profits and solvency strength.

French banks have the biggest international exposure to Italy, according to Bank for International Settlements data at end-June. France said on Thursday it had extended a short-selling ban on bank stocks including Credit Agricole.

"We will not today talk about our restructuring plan," Credit Agricole Chief Financial Officer Bernard Delpit told reporters on a conference call. "We are still working on it."

Shares of Credit Agricole were down 2.3 percent, to 4.90 euros, the second-worst performer on the STOXX Europe 600 bank index .SX7P, having fallen more than 6.0 percent at one stage.

CEO Jean-Paul Chifflet, a fan of Harley-Davidson motorcycles who took the reins of the bank last year, said the bank had "not made a decision yet" on whether to cut its dividend.

Credit Agricole could not give its forecast of what its core Tier 1 ratio will be at the beginning of 2013, he added.

"We're preparing ourselves for difficult quarters to come...The environment remains delicate and complex," Chifflet said, though added: "I think that the Italian economy should prove resilient."

Like other European banks, Credit Agricole's parent group is cutting its exposure to peripheral euro zone debt as market worries spread from recession-wracked Greece to Italy. The group cut this exposure by 27 percent between June and October.

However its holdings of Italian sovereign debt in its banking book is among the highest of the French banks, at 6.7 billion euros at end-September.

PROFIT HIT

Credit Agricole's third-quarter net profit fell to 258 million euros, including a series of one-off charges, from 742 million a year earlier. This was below analyst forecasts for 605 million euros in a Reuters poll. Revenue rose 6.2 percent to 5.3 billion euros, compared with the poll average of 4.96 billion.

The bank said it booked a 637 million-euro charge ($865.4 million) after writing down its Greek holdings by 60 percent, in line with Societe Generale (SOGN.PA) and BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA).

Earnings were also hit by losses at Credit Agricole's local Greek subsidiary Emporiki, which is not expected to return to profit until 2013-2014.

"Not such a bad set of results...but this doesn't really change the problems at Credit Agricole," said ING analyst Tom van Kempen. "The Greek situation seems to be worsening, non- performing loans are continuing to increase and loan-loss provisions have increased pretty significantly over the quarter."

Credit Agricole's investment bank has shuttered risky activities and is being shrunk further as the bank returns to its retail banking roots. ($1 = 0.736 Euros) (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by James Regan and Jodie Ginsberg)