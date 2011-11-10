* Net profit slumps 65 pct in Q3
* No forecasts on restructuring, deleveraging plans -CFO
* No decision yet on dividend -CEO
* Greek operations seem to be "worsening" -analyst
PARIS, Nov 10 French bank Credit Agricole
(CAGR.PA), among the most exposed to Italian debt, said it was
preparing for "difficult" times ahead after third-quarter
profits slumped on the back of Greek sovereign debt losses.
Credit Agricole, which is majority owned by a group of
regional banking cooperatives, posted a 65 percent slump in
third-quarter net profit -- double what analysts had expected.
The bank is overhauling itself under new management after an
ill-fated drive to grow trading and investment-banking
activities was cut short by the 2008 financial crisis.
It has also announced sweeping asset sales in line with
peers to improve its funding profile and beef up capital.
With the eurozone debt crisis now spreading from Greece to
countries like Italy -- where Credit Agricole owns a local bank,
Cariparma -- the French bank's executives were reluctant to give
more detail on the outlook for profits and solvency strength.
French banks have the biggest international exposure to
Italy, according to Bank for International Settlements data at
end-June. France said on Thursday it had extended a
short-selling ban on bank stocks including Credit Agricole.
"We will not today talk about our restructuring plan,"
Credit Agricole Chief Financial Officer Bernard Delpit told
reporters on a conference call. "We are still working on it."
Shares of Credit Agricole were down 2.3 percent, to 4.90
euros, the second-worst performer on the STOXX Europe 600 bank
index .SX7P, having fallen more than 6.0 percent at one stage.
CEO Jean-Paul Chifflet, a fan of Harley-Davidson motorcycles
who took the reins of the bank last year, said the bank had "not
made a decision yet" on whether to cut its dividend.
Credit Agricole could not give its forecast of what its core
Tier 1 ratio will be at the beginning of 2013, he added.
"We're preparing ourselves for difficult quarters to
come...The environment remains delicate and complex," Chifflet
said, though added: "I think that the Italian economy should
prove resilient."
Like other European banks, Credit Agricole's parent group is
cutting its exposure to peripheral euro zone debt as market
worries spread from recession-wracked Greece to Italy. The group
cut this exposure by 27 percent between June and October.
However its holdings of Italian sovereign debt in its
banking book is among the highest of the French banks, at 6.7
billion euros at end-September.
PROFIT HIT
Credit Agricole's third-quarter net profit fell to 258
million euros, including a series of one-off charges, from 742
million a year earlier. This was below analyst forecasts for 605
million euros in a Reuters poll. Revenue rose 6.2 percent to 5.3
billion euros, compared with the poll average of 4.96 billion.
The bank said it booked a 637 million-euro charge ($865.4
million) after writing down its Greek holdings by 60 percent, in
line with Societe Generale (SOGN.PA) and BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA).
Earnings were also hit by losses at Credit Agricole's local
Greek subsidiary Emporiki, which is not expected to return to
profit until 2013-2014.
"Not such a bad set of results...but this doesn't really
change the problems at Credit Agricole," said ING analyst Tom
van Kempen. "The Greek situation seems to be worsening, non-
performing loans are continuing to increase and loan-loss
provisions have increased pretty significantly over the
quarter."
Credit Agricole's investment bank has shuttered risky
activities and is being shrunk further as the bank returns to
its retail banking roots.
