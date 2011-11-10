PARIS Nov 10 France's third-biggest listed bank, Credit Agricole , said on Thursday that third-quarter net profit slumped by 65 percent on the back of Greek sovereign debt losses.

The bank, which is majority owned by a group of regional banking cooperatives, said earnings fell to 258 million euros from 742 million in the same period a year earlier. This was below analyst forecasts for 605 million euros in a Reuters poll.

The bank said it had taken a charge of 637 million euros on its Greek sovereign debt holdings. Credit Agricole's parent group cut its exposure to peripheral euro sovereign debt by 27 percent between June and October, the bank said in a statement. (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by James Regan)