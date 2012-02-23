PARIS Feb 23 Credit Agricole reported a bigger-than-expected quarterly net loss of 3.07 billion euros ($4.06 billion) on Thursday, hit by the cost of shrinking its balance sheet and the Greek debt crisis.

The bank's net loss compared with the 2.75 billion-euro average estimate in a Reuters poll of 11 analysts. Credit Agricole's revenue fell 4 percent to 4.66 billion, higher than the poll average of 4.54 billion.

One-off charges for the quarter included 2.5 billion euros in write-downs on assets at its investment bank, stakes in other euro zone banks and a 220 million-euro provision on Greece.

France's third-biggest listed bank reiterated its decision not to pay a 2011 dividend. Its core Tier 1 ratio, a key measure of banks' ability to withstand losses, was 8.6 percent at end-2011, 0.2 percentage points higher year-on-year. ($1 = 0.7552 euros) (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by James Regan)