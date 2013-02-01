PARIS Feb 1 Credit Agricole, France's No. 3 bank, on Friday said it completed the sale of Greek bank Emporiki to Alpha Bank and said the disposal would have a "slightly positive" impact on its 2012 fourth-quarter results.

Like other banks, Credit Agricole has been selling assets and streamlining its business to meet stricter regulations after the 2008 financial crisis. Last November, it took a 1.96 billion euro writedown on the sale of Emporiki bank.

