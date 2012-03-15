BRIEF-Al Salam Bank Bahrain FY profit rises
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders 16.2 million dinars versus 12.3 million dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2kvF7eg) Further company coverage:
PARIS, March 15 French bank Credit Agricole said on Thursday that it expected to see a 550 million euro ($719 million) first quarter net profit gain as a result of two offers to buy back subordinated debt launched in January.
The debt buybacks, launched on January 26, were one of a series of similar moves by European banks to boost their capital strength ratios in a bit to meet Basel 3 targets early. ($1 = 0.7651 euros) (Reporting By Christian Plumb; Editing by Laurence Frost)
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders 16.2 million dinars versus 12.3 million dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2kvF7eg) Further company coverage:
SHANGHAI, Feb 15 Hong Kong stocks reached a fresh four-month high on Wednesday morning, after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's comments on the U.S. economy and the rate hike outlook sent Wall Street to record highs.
BUDAPEST, Feb 15 Hungary's central bank is planning changes in the banking system that would reduce the cost of housing loans, a deputy governor of the National Bank of Hungary told the newspaper Magyar Hirlap on Wednesday.