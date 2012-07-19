(Adds background, details)
PARIS, July 19 Credit Agricole said on
Thursday it had not been accused of any wrongdoing related to
the attempted manipulation of benchmark lending rates by
Barclays, adding it had responded to requests for
information from "various authorities".
The French bank added in a statement that it was not a
contributor to the London interbank offered rate, or Libor,
between 2005 and 2009. A report in Thursday's Financial Times
referred to allegations of manipulation both of Libor and its
European equivalent, Euribor, between 2006 and 2008.
Credit Agricole said it had only become a Libor panel
contributor in November 2010.
Libor, compiled from estimates by big banks of how much they
believe they have to pay to borrow from each other, is used for
$550 trillion of interest rate derivatives contracts and
influences rates on mortgages, student loans and credit cards.
Dozens of banks, including JPMorgan Chase & Co and
Deutsche Bank, are under investigation in a
rate-rigging scandal, where banks low-balled the rate to profit
on trades and hide their own borrowing costs during the 2007-09
financial crisis.
Barclays has already settled with U.S. and British
regulators, paying a $453 million penalty.
Credit Agricole's larger rival Societe Generale,
also mentioned in the FT report, said on Wednesday it had been
contacted as part of the Libor and Euribor probes but that there
had so far been no allegation of wrongdoing against it.
According to the report, traders from Socgen, HSBC, Deutsche
Bank and Credit Agricole were linked with a Barclays trader
under scrutiny for the alleged manipulation.
HSBC and Deutsche Bank declined to comment.
Societe Generale first disclosed in March that it had
received requests for information from U.S. and European
regulators looking into Euribor.
Sources have told Reuters that the European Central Bank is
putting pressure on the organisers of Euribor to share up faith
in the euro benchmark in the wake of the Libor scandal.
Libor rates submitted by banks are compiled by Thomson
Reuters, parent company of Reuters, on behalf of the
British Bankers' Association.
