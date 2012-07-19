PARIS, July 19 Credit Agricole said on Thursday that it had not been accused of any wrongdoing related to the attempted manipulation of benchmark lending rates by Barclays, adding that it had responded to requests for information from "various authorities".

The French bank added in a statement that it was not a Libor panel bank between 2005 and 2009. A report in Thursday's Financial Times referred to allegations of manipulation both of Libor and its European equivalent between 2006 and 2008. (Reporting by Christian Plumb; Editing by James Regan)