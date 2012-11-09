PARIS Nov 9 Credit Agricole reported
a steeper-than-expected 2.85 billion-euro ($3.63 billion)
quarterly loss on Friday as the French bank was slammed by its
exit from Greece and a series of other write-downs.
Stripping out one-off factors - which also included the sale
of its Cheuvreux brokerage and a write-down on its stake in
Spain's Bankinter as well as losses on its own debt -
the bank had 716 million euros in "normalised" net income, short
of the 786 million Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S average estimate.
Credit Agricole, which reported a net profit of 258 million
euros in the year-ago quarter, did not provide a comparison for
the normalised figure.
($1 = 0.7857 euros)
