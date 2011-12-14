PARIS Dec 14 French bank Credit Agricole said it would post a net loss for this year as it takes 2.5 billion euros ($3.24 billion) in write-downs mainly related to its investment banking business.

The bank also shelved its 2014 financial goals on Wednesday and said it would not pay a dividend for 2011 to preserve capital.

The company also said it would exit 21 countries where its investment bank was present and would cut 1,750 jobs in investment banking and a further 600 in consumer finance. ($1 = 0.7721 euros) (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by James Regan)