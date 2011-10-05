DUBAI Oct 5 Five former investment bankers at France's Credit Agricole , which is closing its Middle East and North Africa mergers and acquisitions business, have followed their former boss to join Swiss bank UBS in Dubai, two sources familiar with the matter said.

Last month, Credit Agricole's general manager for the Gulf said the bank was closing its M&A business in the region and moving the operations back to Paris.

The sources said most bankers had turned down offers to relocate within Credit Agricole and instead opted to move to UBS's ultra-high net worth wealth management and corporate advisory group in the region, headed by ex-Credit Agricole banker, Albert Momdjian.

UBS nabbed Momdjian, a veteran banker in the Middle East in May this year.

Credit Agricole and UBS were not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Matt Smith and David French; writing by Dinesh Nair)