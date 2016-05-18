LONDON, May 18 (IFR) - Credit Agricole has appointed Francois Marion, currently head of its asset servicing business CACEIS, as deputy chief executive of its corporate and investment bank (CIB).

Going the other way, the bank named Jean-Francois Abadie, head of global operations in CIB, as Marion's replacement at CACEIS.

The moves are the latest in a number of senior changes at the bank after it restructured its operations in March.

Marion will be in charge of supervising CIB's support functions. He has been at Credit Agricole or its predecessors for more than 30 years, after joining Banque Indosuez (later bought by Credit Agricole) in 1983. He has worked in Asia, the US and Europe, and was appointed CEO of investor services in 2004 and has been CEO of CACEIS since 2009.

CACEIS is an asset servicing provider, offering custody services, fund administration and issuer services.

Abadie joined Banque Indosuez in 1981 and his roles have included head of private banking in France from 2008 to 2010, CEO of Credit Agricole Luxembourg for five years, and head of global operations in CIB since October 2015. (Reporting by Steve Slater)