PARIS, July 18 Credit Agricole's board has approved former French presidential adviser Xavier Musca's nomination to become deputy CEO in charge of the bank's international retail operations, the French bank's chief executive said on Wednesday.

"He will be starting tomorrow," said Jean-Paul Chifflet on the sidelines of an event on the bank's hiring of the disabled.

Musca recently served as chief of staff for former President Nicolas Sarkozy. He was also Sarkozy's top economic adviser and represented France in various high-stakes negotiations aimed at tackling the European debt crisis.

Musca is widely expected to spearhead talks on a possible sale of the bank's Greek Emporiki unit. Fears about the lender's Greek exposure have helped send Credit Agricole's shares 22 percent lower this year.

Musca is also being investigated for allegations of influence-peddling during the Sarkozy era. On Saturday, he said he would take steps to fight back legally against the accusations, which he has called "baseless." (Reporting By Christian Plumb, Mathieu Protard; editing by Andre Grenon)