PARIS, July 18 Credit Agricole's board
has approved former French presidential adviser Xavier Musca's
nomination to become deputy CEO in charge of the bank's
international retail operations, the French bank's chief
executive said on Wednesday.
"He will be starting tomorrow," said Jean-Paul Chifflet on
the sidelines of an event on the bank's hiring of the disabled.
Musca recently served as chief of staff for former President
Nicolas Sarkozy. He was also Sarkozy's top economic adviser and
represented France in various high-stakes negotiations aimed at
tackling the European debt crisis.
Musca is widely expected to spearhead talks on a possible
sale of the bank's Greek Emporiki unit. Fears about the lender's
Greek exposure have helped send Credit Agricole's shares 22
percent lower this year.
Musca is also being investigated for allegations of
influence-peddling during the Sarkozy era. On Saturday, he said
he would take steps to fight back legally against the
accusations, which he has called "baseless."
