* CEO sees 'tense' 2012, does not see Greek euro zone exit
* Looks to reduce funding exposure to Emporiki unit
* To cut trader bonuses by 20 pct
* Shares down 3.2 pct
* Smaller rival Natixis beats forecasts, shares gain 7 pct
By Lionel Laurent and Matthieu Protard
PARIS, Feb 23 French bank Credit Agricole
posted a record 3.07 billion euro ($4.06 billion)
quarterly net loss on Thursday, performing worse than expected
due to the cost of shrinking its balance sheet and losses on
Greek debt.
The semi-cooperative bank, which is under new management and
trying to return to its low-risk retail lending roots, was hit
by more than 2 billion euros in quarterly one-off charges that
it had already disclosed in December.
Unprecedented cheap funding by the European Central Bank and
a debt deal on Greece have calmed financial markets but the
outlook is still uncertain, Credit Agricole's chief said.
"We think 2012 is going to still be a tense period,"
Jean-Paul Chifflet told journalists on a conference call. "We're
hoping that our results will be largely better than in
2011...the months of January and February, in everything that is
(capital) markets, have been good."
Credit Agricole shares were down 3.2 pct at 4.85 euros at
1003 GMT. The stock is up 14.9 percent year-to-date,
underperforming a 17 percent gain for the STOXX Europe 600 bank
index as investor risk appetite returns for European
financials.
Although Credit Agricole is less dependent on investment
banking than other big European rivals, it has been burned by
its purchase of local Greek bank Emporiki and the cost of
shuttering risky activities after the 2008 financial crisis.
"We hope we're reaching the end of the tunnel (on Greek debt
write-downs)...But we're only in mid-February, I'm not sure on
the outlook for the Greek economy," CEO Chifflet said.
Credit Agricole does not foresee a Greek exit from the euro
zone, Chifflet said, though he added the bank was looking to cut
its funding exposure to Emporiki by a variety of means including
access to central-bank funding.
Europe's sovereign debt crisis and volatile markets have
taken a big bite out of European banks' profits, particularly in
bond trading. Deutsche Bank and Credit Suisse
ended 2011 with quarterly losses, while Britain's
Barclays posted its worst quarter for three years.
Credit Agricole's Chifflet said the bank would cut trader
bonuses by 20 percent. Though larger rivals BNP Paribas
and Societe Generale have pledged cuts of 50
percent, Credit Agricole says it pays its traders less already.
Also on Thursday, smaller domestic rival Natixis
reported a milder-than-forecast 32 percent decline in quarterly
profits as it became the latest lender to grapple with weak
markets and the euro zone crisis.
Natixis shares were up as much as 7 percent in morning
trading, reflecting relief over underlying performance that
Nomura analyst John Peace called "reasonable versus peers."
Bailed out Franco-Belgian bank Dexia,
meanwhile, said it risked going out of business as it posted a
2011 net loss of 11.6 billion euros ($15.4 billion), hit by its
break-up and exposure to Greek debt and other toxic
assets.
'NEGATIVE SURPRISE'
Credit Agricole's record 3.1 billion-euro net loss was worse
than the 2.75 billion-euro average estimate in a Reuters poll of
11 analysts. The bank's revenue fell 4 percent to 4.66 billion,
higher than the poll average of 4.54 billion.
This marks its biggest-ever quarterly loss and its first
annual loss as a listed entity. Credit Agricole S.A. was floated
in 2001 and is still majority-owned by its founding network of
deposit-rich and relatively robust regional banks.
Alongside write-downs on the value of its shrinking
investment bank and stakes in euro zone lenders, Credit Agricole
took a 220 million-euro charge on its Greek debt and a 482
million-euro loss on asset sales in the fourth quarter.
The investment bank, which is bearing the brunt of
Credit Agricole's asset sales to cut debt, saw fixed-income and
equities revenue fall by around one-third and one-quarter
respectively. Its financing business barely broke even.
Credit Agricole's international retail bank also performed
poorly, with 325 million euros in fourth-quarter losses at
Emporiki and write-downs on stakes held in Spain's Bankinter
and Portugal's Banco Espirito Santo.
"Another negative surprise," CM-CIC analyst Pierre
Chedeville said, adding that the costs of slashing debt and
cutting assets were the main reason behind the earnings miss.
Like domestic rival Societe Generale, Credit
Agricole, France's third-biggest listed bank, will not pay a
2011 dividend and has also scrapped its 2014 targets.
Its core Tier 1 ratio, a key measure of banks' ability to
withstand losses, was 8.6 percent at end-2011, 0.2 percentage
points higher year-on-year.
Credit Agricole and Natixis are the last of the country's
big banks to report results.
Last week BNP Paribas, the largest, reported
better-than-forecast quarterly profits, while Societe Generale
forecast a grim 2012 after a loss at its investment bank.
($1 = 0.7539 euros)
