PARIS Dec 16 French bank Credit Agricole is selling its private-equity operations to Coller Capital for "a little over" 300 million euros ($389.92 million), a banking source close to the deal told Reuters.

The transaction, which was announced earlier on Friday, will free up 900 million euros in risk-weighted assets for Credit Agricole, the bank said earlier, as it seeks to cut debt and bolster its balance sheet in the face of the eurozone debt crisis.

"(The value) is a little over 300 million euros," the banking source said.

($1 = 0.7694 euros) (Reporting By Lionel Laurent; Editing by Christian Plumb)