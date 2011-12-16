PARIS Dec 16 French bank Credit Agricole
is selling its private-equity operations to Coller
Capital for "a little over" 300 million euros ($389.92 million),
a banking source close to the deal told Reuters.
The transaction, which was announced earlier on Friday, will
free up 900 million euros in risk-weighted assets for Credit
Agricole, the bank said earlier, as it seeks to cut debt and
bolster its balance sheet in the face of the eurozone debt
crisis.
"(The value) is a little over 300 million euros," the
banking source said.
($1 = 0.7694 euros)
(Reporting By Lionel Laurent; Editing by Christian Plumb)