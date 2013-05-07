* Revenue falls 26 pct to 3.85 bln euros
* Core Tier 1 ratio falls to 8.5 pct from 9.2 pct
PARIS May 7 French bank Credit Agricole
said on Tuesday that its quarterly earnings rose 51
percent, helped by the sale of a Greek unit which had cost it
heavily in the year-ago period.
Net profit rose to 469 million euros ($612 million) from a
pro-forma 311 million. The year-ago results were weighed down by
907 million of losses related to Emporiki bank, as well as
brokerage units Cheuvreux and CLSA.
Revenue slid 26 percent to 3.85 billion euros, depressed by
accounting charges on the value of the bank's own debt but also
by weakness at its investment banking unit, hit by a retreat
from some types of financing as well as a drop in bond issuance.
That was roughly in line with the average of analyst
estimates of 3.89 billion euros, according to figures compiled
by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Credit Agricole shares have gained 18 percent so far this
year, helped by optimism that having shed Emporiki and reduced
other foreign holdings, the bank can squeeze more profit out of
its core retail banking market.
The lender controlled by a network of regional savings banks
has said it plans to unveil a new industrial plan this autumn
and has already embarked on an effort to cut 650 million euros
in costs by 2016 through savings on back-office technology,
equipment and real estate.
In one positive sign, doubtful loans fell 19 percent from
the year-ago period to 765 million euros, reflecting lower
provisioning for Italian consumer credit unit Agos Ducato, the
bank said.
Credit Agricole's Core Tier 1 ratio fell to 8.5 percent from
9.2 percent at the end of the year as a result of a transitional
regulatory decision to count its insurance holdings as risk
assets, a treatment that analysts say will be reversed later
this year.
Rival Societe Generale, France's No. 2 listed
bank, reported separately on Tuesday that it is to cut 900
million euros in costs over the next three years after a weak
domestic economy and one-off charges halved quarterly earnings.
($1 = 0.7659 euros)
