* Credit Agricole Q3 net income beats consensus

* Sets minimum dividend for 2017 results

* Any Amundi deal for Pioneer would not jeopardize dividend

* Shares up 5 pct, touch highest since March 2016 (Updates with comments from analyst call)

By Maya Nikolaeva and Julien Ponthus

PARIS, Nov 8 Credit Agricole has completed a simplification of its structure that puts more capital into the listed arm of the business, allowing it to set a minimum dividend level for next year and expand its asset management arm Amundi.

The overhaul comes after the French bank sold assets and pulled out of markets such as Greece to recover from losses and meet tougher regulations in the wake of the financial crisis.

It has said it will now focus on its two key markets, France and Italy, limiting foreign expansion to Amundi, which wants to buy Italian bank Unicredit's Pioneer arm.

Credit Agricole, majority owned by a network of co-operative regional lenders, said on Tuesday third-quarter net income doubled to 1.86 billion euros ($2.1 billion) - higher than analysts' mean forecast of 1.70 billion euros in a Reuters poll.

The result included a well-flagged 1.25 billion-euro gain from a plan called 'Eureka' that simplifies the complex cross-shareholding structure between Credit Agricole's listed entity and its co-operative parent banks.

The transaction, which in exchange for the cash hands full control of the regional banks back to themselves, helped the listed lender boost its common equity tier 1 capital ratio, a key indicator of its ability to absorb losses, to 12 percent from 11.2 percent at the end of June.

The bank said it intended to recommend in May 2017 a dividend of 0.60 euro per share for its 2016 results, based on a 50 percent payout rate, and not to lower the dividend in 2017 relative to 2016.

"This addresses questions raised by a number of investors," chief executive Philippe Brassac told journalists.

At 1050 GMT, Credit Agricole shares were up 5 percent at 10.22 euros.

"The bank asserts its own confidence in its future cash flows and in its businesses, which we find extremely reassuring," Kepler Cheuvreux analysts said.

Credit Agricole told analysts the dividend guidance would not be jeopardized by the cost of Pioneer, a business that would give Amundi more access to Italy, Germany, Austria.

Credit Agricole Group owns 75.5 percent of Amundi.

REVENUE BELOW ESTIMATES

Credit Agricole's revenue in the third quarter, however, came in below analysts' forecasts, falling to 3.74 billion euros from 3.92 billion a year earlier.

Revenue in French retail, international banking, asset management, insurance and wealth management fell, while its corporate and investment bank fared well thanks to an industry-wide boom in fixed-income trading.

Investors' focus now turns to its French retail unit LCL, which lagged peers earlier this year. Its net interest income (NII)- a measurement of how much a bank can earn by lending and investing its deposits and other funds - fell by 4.9 percent, a better performance than Societe Generale's 7.4 percent decline but worse than BNP Paribas' 4 percent.

"Interest rates in the euro zone continued to fall during the quarter, putting further pressure on the interest margin ... triggering a new wave of loan renegotiations, especially at LCL in France," the bank said.

Credit Agricole reduced costs over the quarter by 5.4 percent at LCL, as part of its plan to cut and remodel branches and regroup back offices.

($1 = 0.9056 euros) (Editing by Andrew Callus and Mark Potter)