* Bank reports Q2 results on Thursday

* Previously set aside 850 mln euros for Emporiki

PARIS, Aug 24 French bank Credit Agricole is expected to announce on Thursday that it will set aside 1.5 billion euros ($2.11 billion) to recapitalise its businesses in debt-laden southern Europe, including Greece, according to a report.

La Lettre de l'Expansion, a weekly newsletter that focuses on business and politics, did not cite its sources.

The bank, which is set to publish second-quarter earnings on Thursday, has already said that it would have to set aside 850 million euros to cover losses at its Greek bank Emporiki.

"Part of the money would go to finance a capital increase for Emporiki Bank, which is being de-listed and whose credit rating was downgraded by Moody's in July," the report said.

For France's third-largest bank, which is majority owned by a network of cooperative regional banks, the Greek debt crisis has taken a heavy toll and is the latest in a series of recent missteps, which also saw a disastrous foray into investment banking.

A spokeswoman for the bank declined to comment on the report, citing regulatory constraints on speaking before its financial results.

(Editing by Erica Billingham) ($1=.7099 Euro)