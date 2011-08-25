UPDATE 1-MSCI adds 3 securities to All-World Index in latest review
Feb 9 U.S. index provider MSCI announced on Thursday that it will add three securities and remove just one from its All-World Index.
PARIS Aug 25 French bank Credit Agricole (CAGR.PA) posted a 10.6 percent drop in second-quarter earnings on Thursday, weighed by well-flagged losses in Greece, beating analyst expectations nonetheless.
Net profit fell to 339 million euros ($477.5 million), France's No. 3 bank by market value said, compared with consensus analyst expectations of 193.3 million according to a Reuters poll of nine analysts. [ID:nLDE77N0CA]
The bank said it was sticking to its long-term targets.
(Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Christian Plumb)
Feb 9 U.S. index provider MSCI announced on Thursday that it will add three securities and remove just one from its All-World Index.
BOGOTA, Feb 9 Colombia's government has eliminated a tax paid on local portfolio investments by Peruvian and Chilean pension funds, and may add Mexico, a government official said on Thursday.
SINGAPORE, Feb 10 Liesbeth Foesters travels for business around the world, but none of her hotel rooms was smaller than the one she got in Singapore. Her company has a tight budget.