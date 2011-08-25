PARIS Aug 25 French bank Credit Agricole (CAGR.PA) posted a 10.6 percent drop in second-quarter earnings on Thursday, weighed by well-flagged losses in Greece, beating analyst expectations nonetheless.

Net profit fell to 339 million euros ($477.5 million), France's No. 3 bank by market value said, compared with consensus analyst expectations of 193.3 million according to a Reuters poll of nine analysts. [ID:nLDE77N0CA]

The bank said it was sticking to its long-term targets.

