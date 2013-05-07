PARIS May 7 French bank Credit Agricole
said on Tuesday that its quarterly earnings rose 51
percent, helped by the sale of a Greek unit which had cost it
heavily in the year-ago period.
Net profit rose to 469 million euros ($612 million) from a
pro-forma 311 million. The year-ago results were weighed down by
907 million of losses related to Emporiki bank, as well as
brokerage units Cheuvreux and CLSA.
Revenue slid 26 percent to 3.85 billion euros, depressed by
accounting charges on the value of the bank's own debt but also
by weakness at its investment banking unit, hit by a retreat
from some types of financing as well as a drop in bond issuance.
That was roughly in line with the average of analyst
estimates of 3.89 billion euros, according to figures compiled
by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
($1 = 0.7659 euros)
(Reporting by Christian Plumb and Matthieu Protard; Editing by
James Regan)