PARIS Aug 28 Credit Agricole is open to all options regarding a further reduction in its stake in Spain's Bankinter, which recently fell below the key threshold of 20 percent, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

"We haven't taken a stand, we remain open" to all potential outcomes on the future of Inter, one of several non-strategic foreign stakes Credit Agricole is looking to reduce, Jean-Paul Chifflet said at a news conference. (Reporting by Christian Plumb and Matthias Blamont; Editing by James Regan)