JOHANNESBURG Nov 28 French bank Credit Agricole is closing its 60-year-old South African unit as it scales back global operations to meet new capital adequacy rules, local country manager Guillaume Fay said on Monday.

The Johannesburg-based investment banking unit, which had employed 50 people in Africa's largest economy, had been profitable, Fay told Reuters.

"Obviously it's disappointing for everybody but we're being pushed by the global picture."

"We've been making money. It's absolutely not linked to the South African picture or environment, because we consider it relatively good."

He declined to say when the closure would be completed.

"We are in the process of winding down and selling assets, and selling assets takes some time," he said.

Credit Agricole is the fourth-biggest foreign bank in South Africa with a balance sheet of 18.4 billion rand ($2.2 billion), according the country's Finance Markets Directory. ($1 = 8.5002 South African rand) (Reporting by Ed Cropley; Editing by David Dolan)