May 14 Credit Agricole Egypt's
quarterly profit got a boost from a rise in the bank's net
interest income, and beat the expectations of CI Capital, the
brokerage said and upgraded the stock to "hold" from
"underweight."
"The first quarter showed some healthy operational trends,
including stronger year-on-year banking income, and moderate
expense growth coupled with a drop in loan impairment charges,"
the brokerage wrote in a note.
At 13 percent, Credit Agricole's capital adequacy ratio is
well above the 10 percent CBE limit, with the majority in tier I
capital, said the brokerage, which has a target price of 10
Egyptian pounds on the bank's stock.
Earnings at Egyptian banks were hurt last year by the
uprising that toppled President Hosni Mubarak and the ensuing
political turmoil and worker strikes which prompted the central
bank to close banks for nearly two weeks.
Shares of the Cairo-based lender, closed at 9 Egyptian
pounds on Sunday on the Egyptian Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Aditi Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet
Das)