* National Retail Federation opposes July accord
* Group calls pact a "lose-lose-lose" proposition
* Lawyer expects October filing for preliminary approval
* Case is before federal judge in Brooklyn, New York
By Brad Dorfman and Jessica Dye
NEW YORK, Sept 11 The National Retail Federation
plans to fight a $7.2 billion settlement between some retailers
and Visa Inc and MasterCard Inc over transaction
fees paid to the credit card companies.
The world's largest retail trade organization said on
Tuesday that the proposed settlement did not stop what it calls
anti-competitive behavior by the credit card companies. The
group said the deal would allow swipe fees, the amount paid to
process electronic transactions involving credit and debit
cards, to rise while barring further legal challenges.
"The proposal is a lose-lose-lose for merchants, consumers
and competition," NRF President Matthew Shay said in a
statement. "NRF will take any and all steps necessary to oppose
the settlement as it is currently proposed and will work toward
real reform of the swipe fee system."
The trade group said it was exploring what forms of legal
action to take.
The antitrust settlement, announced in July and requiring
the approval of U.S. District Judge John Gleeson in Brooklyn,
New York, would be the largest in U.S. history. It would resolve
a 7-year-old lawsuit accusing Visa and MasterCard of conspiring
with major banks to artificially inflate swipe fees.
As part of the pact, the credit card companies have offered
to pay $6 billion and temporarily reduce swipe fees, also known
as interchange fees, to save stores about $1.2 billion over an
eight-month period, according to court papers.
Despite support from Visa and MasterCard, the settlement has
received a frosty reception from other retail trade associations
and big retailers including Wal-Mart Stores Inc and
Target Corp.
At a court hearing on Tuesday, attorneys for the plaintiffs,
who are U.S.-based retailers, said they remain on target to file
for preliminary approval of the accord by Oct. 12.
After the hearing, Craig Wildfang, co-lead counsel for the
plaintiffs, said that he was unconcerned by the NRF's opposition
and said it would be up to the judge to approve the settlement,
not the retailers.
"The court decides whether the requisites are met for
approval," Wildfang said. "This isn't about counting noses."
The settlement would allow stores to charge customers extra
if they pay with credit cards, although that ability would be
limited by state law and stores' agreements with other card
companies, such as American Express Co.
The settlement would also give merchants the right to
negotiate collectively over swipe fees and would include broad
releases shielding Visa and MasterCard from future litigation
over similar issues, court papers showed.
The deal had drawn earlier opposition from the National
Association of Convenience Stores and trade groups representing
grocers and pharmacies.
Trish Wexler, a spokeswoman for the Electronic Payments
Coalition, a trade association that represents Visa and
Mastercard, called objections to the pact a "politically
motivated" attempt to wrangle more concessions on swipe fees,
both in the courtroom and before Congress.
"We remain confident that the courts will approve this
settlement agreement, particularly considering the years of
negotiation and careful review of all evidence from both sides
that has already been considered," she said.
Under the terms of the settlement, retailers can opt out of
the damages provision, but not the injunctive relief, including
the litigation releases and ability to impose surcharges on
credit-card transactions.
The case is In re Payment Interchange Fee and Merchant
Discount Antitrust Litigation, in the U.S. District Court for
the Eastern District of New York, No. 05-1720.