July 6 Visa Inc and MasterCard Inc
could reach a settlement this month in a lawsuit in which
retailers accuse the payment networks of charging excessive
credit card fees, Bloomberg News reported, citing people briefed
on the matter.
The seven-year old case in Brooklyn federal court accuses
Visa and Mastercard of conspiring to raise stores' fees for
processing their payment cards. Visa, Mastercard and the banks
that issue their payment cards are accused of working together
to steer merchants toward certain forms of payment.
U.S. District Judge John Gleeson has supervised at least
three settlement conferences between the parties since December,
the court docket showed. A trial is tentatively scheduled to
begin in September.
Spokespersons for Visa and MasterCard declined to comment on
Friday. A lawyer for the plaintiffs, Craig Wildfang, declined to
comment. Other lawyers for the defendants either declined to
comment or did not immediately return requests for comment
Friday.
In a June 25 analyst report, Morgan Stanley analysts led by
Glenn Fodor said senior leaders from Visa and MasterCard
participated in two days of settlement talks last month, a sign
that Judge Gleeson is pressing for a settlement.
"Our view has always been that there is a very low
likelihood of this case going to trial, and these actions by the
court support that view," the Morgan Stanley analysts wrote.
Merchants who brought the lawsuit - including D'Agostino
Supermarkets Inc and Payless Shoe Source - said rules that
prevent them from offering discounts for paying in cash or
pushing customers toward a less costly form of payment are
costing stores an estimated $50 billion each year.
The case raises similar claims to another consolidated set
of cases in Brooklyn federal court, filed by retailers in 1996.
Visa and Mastercard paid $3.05 billion to settle that case,
which only covered conduct up to Jan. 1, 2004. According to
plaintiffs in the latest case, the card companies' behavior has
continued virtually unchanged since then.
Merchants bringing the latest case estimate that monetary
damages could run into the tens of billions of dollars - a
figure that Visa and MasterCard deny.
In its report, Morgan Stanley agreed with the consensus
estimate that the settlement could cost about $10 billion.
MasterCard would likely pay its portion over several years while
Visa would be "insulated from direct economic exposure" because
of a plan already in place to cover the costs of the settlement.
Banks that issue credit cards could also be affected by the
settlement. Interchange fees could be lowered and banks could
pay penalties partly covered by the shares they received in
Visa's public stock offering, according to the report.
"Any greater reduction in interchange fees or penalties is
likely a negative for bank stocks, though the degree of impact
will ultimately be a function of the overall terms of the
settlement," the report said.
(Reporting By Rick Rothacker in Charlotte, North Carolina, and
Jessica Dye in New York.)