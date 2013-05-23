May 23 A group of U.S. retailers including
Macy's Inc and Target Corp sued Visa Inc and
MasterCard Inc on Thursday, breaking off from a proposed
$7.2 billion settlement reached last year over fees to process
credit card transactions.
The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court in
Manhattan on behalf of many retailers that opted out of
receiving proposed damages from the settlement.
That settlement, pending in federal court in Brooklyn, would
end litigation on behalf of merchants that accused Visa and
MasterCard of inflating so-called interchange, or swipe, fees.
Among the other retailers named as plaintiffs in Thursday's
lawsuit are JC Penney Co Inc, Kohl's Corp and
TJX Cos. The lawsuit seeks compensatory and triple
damages, as well as other remedies.