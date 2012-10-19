By Jessica Dye
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 19 A proposed $7.2 billion
settlement between merchants and Visa Inc and Mastercard
Inc over credit-card fees was submitted Friday for
approval by a federal judge, setting in motion what will be a
contentious and closely watched battle over the fate of the
potentially historic pact.
If it receives preliminary and then final approval from U.S.
District Judge John Gleeson in Brooklyn, it would be the largest
federal antitrust settlement in U.S. history, resolving seven
years of price-fixing litigation brought on behalf of nearly 8
million merchants.
Visa, Mastercard and banks that issue their cards would pay
$6.05 billion and offer $1.2 billion in temporary relief on
interchange, or swipe, fees paid by merchants to process credit
and debit transactions. The card companies will also revise
their no-surcharge rules to let stores charge customers extra
for paying with certain cards.
Since it was announced in July, the proposal has been
opposed by some of the largest U.S. retailers, including
Wal-Mart Stores Inc, and trade groups like the National
Retail Federation. Ten of the 19 original stores and trade
groups leading the litigation have also come out in opposition.
They have argued that the settlement offers no meaningful reform
and would force them to give up the right to sue over swipe fees
in the future.
Some merchants supporting the settlement, including a group
of about 20 mostly large drug-store and grocery chains like
Kroger Co, say it would allow them to communicate
directly with customers about swipe fees. The credit-card
companies also say they are confident it will be approved,
bringing an end to their lengthy and expensive litigation with
merchants over card fees.
The settlement will be evaluated at two stages: preliminary
and then final approval. At both stages, Gleeson will hear from
parties both endorsing and objecting to the settlement and will
weigh whether it is "fair, reasonable and adequate."
If Gleeson rejects the settlement, the parties will have to
resume settlement talks or press on toward trial.