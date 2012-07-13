By Jessica Dye
NEW YORK, July 13 Visa Inc, Mastercard Inc
and banks issuing their credit cards have agreed to pay
up to $7.25 billion and allow stores to encourage customers to
use cheaper forms of payment, according to settlement papers
filed on Friday in a lawsuit in Brooklyn federal court.
The settlement, if approved by a judge, would resolve dozens
of lawsuits filed by retailers in 2005, accusing the companies
of fixing fees for processing credit and debit card payments and
prohibiting stores from steering their customers to cheaper
forms of payment.
(Reporting by Jessica Dye; Editing by Bernard Orr)