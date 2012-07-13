(Adds comment; rewrites lead to add anti-trust element)
By Jessica Dye
NEW YORK, July 13 Visa Inc, MasterCard Inc
and banks that issue their credit cards have agreed to a
$7.25 billion settlement with U.S. retailers in a lawsuit over
the fixing of credit and debit card fees in what could be the
largest antitrust settlement in U.S. history.
The settlement, if approved by a judge, would resolve dozens
of lawsuits filed by retailers in 2005. The card companies and
banks would also allow stores to start charging customers extra
for using certain credit cards in an effort to steer them toward
cheaper forms of payment.
The settlement papers were filed Friday in Brooklyn federal
court.
The proposal involves a payment to a class of stores of $6
billion from Visa, MasterCard and more than a dozen of the
country's largest banks who issue the companies' cards. The card
companies have also agreed to reduce swipe fees by the
equivalent of 10 basis points for eight months for a total
consideration to stores valued at about $1.2 billion, according
to lawyers for the plaintiffs.
An additional $525 million will be paid to stores suing
individually, according to the documents.
"This is an historic settlement," said Bonny Sweeney, a
lawyer for the plaintiffs. "In addition to refunding billions of
dollars to retailers that paid artificially inflated interchange
fees, the reforms will create real price competition, leading to
reduced card-acceptance fees for retailers."
Noah Hanft, general counsel for MasterCard, said the company
believed its interests were "best served by an amicable
resolution" of the case. Visa CEO Joseph Saunders said the
settlement was in the best interest of all parties and did not
expect the settlement to impact its current guidance.
But not everyone was pleased with the proposal. One class
plaintiff, the National Association of Convenience Stores,
slammed the deal in a statement from its president, Tom
Robinson, who is also president of Robinson Oil Corp.
"Not only does the proposed settlement fail to introduce
competition and transparency, it actually provides Visa and
MasterCard with the tools to continue to shield swipe fees from
market forces," Robinson said.
The proposed considerations are a far cry from the $50
billion in swipe-fees paid each year by U.S. retailers, he said.
The American Bankers Association, a trade group whose
members include the bank defendants, said retailers, not
consumers, stood to gain the most from the proposed settlement.
"Big-box retailers will likely seize this opportunity to ask
Congress for even more handouts," said ABA president Frank
Keating in a statement, referring to the Durbin amendment passed
by Congress in 2010 limiting debit-card swipe fees - a move that
banks say resulted in an $8 billion windfall for retailers.
"The legal process worked and should send a signal to
Congress that it is wrong to pick winners and losers in a
complex dispute between two industries," the Electronic Payment
Coalition, which represents payment networks, said in a
statement.
Stores said Visa and MasterCard colluded directly and
indirectly through the issuing banks to keep merchants from
finding ways to mitigate credit-card costs.
Plaintiffs in the case include supermarket chain Kroger Co
, pharmacy chain Rite-Aid Corp and shoe retailer
Payless ShoeSource, as well as trade associations such as the
National Association of Convenience Stores, National Grocers
Association and the American Booksellers Association.
A number of banks that issue Visa and MasterCard cards,
including JP Morgan Chase & Co, were also named as
defendants in the lawsuit, along with Visa and MasterCard's
payment networks.
A spokeswoman for Bank of America NA said
it believed the terms of the settlement were fair. JP Morgan
declined to comment. Citigroup Inc acknowledged its role
in the deal and declined further comment.
Swipe fees are set by the card companies and deducted from
the transaction by the banks that issue the cards, essentially
passing on the cost to merchants, the lawsuits said.
An estimated 7 million retailers will be affected by the
settlement, according to lawyers for the plaintiffs.
Visa and MasterCard have been plagued by legal problems over
their payment-card policies for the last decade. In 2003, the
companies paid a combined $3 billion to settle a lawsuit by
stores over their "honor all cards" policies, which tied
acceptance of credit to debit cards.
The U.S. Department of Justice brought and settled a civil
antitrust suit against Visa and MasterCard in 2010. As part of
the consent decree, the companies agreed to drop certain
policies that kept stores from steering their customers to
cheaper forms of payment.
But the decree left intact policies that prohibit stores
from charging customers more when they use certain payment
cards, according to a July 2011 court filing from plaintiffs.
The defendants denied that any collusion took place.
In December, Visa announced it set aside an additional $1.57
billion to cover the cost of a potential settlement in the case,
bringing its litigation reserve balance to $4.28 billion,
according to a regulatory filing. MasterCard in the fourth
quarter of 2011 recorded a $770 million pretax charge, as an
estimate of its potential liability in the case, a filing with
the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission showed.
MasterCard said in a statement that it expected to incur an
additional $20 million pre-tax charge in its 2012 second quarter
financial statements to cover its portion of the settlement.
Visa and MasterCard together accounted for more than 80
percent of U.S. credit and debit card purchases by volume in
2011, according to data from the Nilson Report, a California
trade publication.
The case is In re: Payment Card Interchange Fee and Merchant
Discount Antitrust Litigation, in the U.S. District Court for
the Eastern District of New York, no. 05-1720.
