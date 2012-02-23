BRIEF-Bahrain's Securities and Investment FY profit falls
PARIS Feb 23 Credit Foncier, the real estate unit of French cooperative banking group BPCE, said on Thursday it had raised 951 million euros ($1.3 billion) by selling bonds to retail clients.
The proceeds of the bonds, which offer a 4.25 percent coupon over a six-year period, will be used to invest in housing as well as roads, bridges, schools and hospitals.
"The path has been opened to other possible bond sales to the wider public in the future, as part of a strategy of diversifying our funding sources, among other types of issues with different formats," Credit Foncier Chief Executive Bruno Deletre said in a statement.
The sale of bonds to retail clients, the BPCE unit's first in 10 years, coincided with a financing crunch among European banks which has since eased as the European Central Bank has boosted available liquidity.
BPCE, which also controls investment bank Natixis, was last year forced to shore up Credit Foncier because the mortgage lender holds the bulk of the bank's exposure to risky euro-zone sovereign debt.
Earlier on Thursday, BPCE reported a 52 percent drop in quarterly profit to 407 million euros. ($1 = 0.7552 euros) (Reporting by Christian Plumb; Editing by David Holmes)
