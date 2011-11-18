PARIS Nov 18 Rating agency Moody's said
French mortgage lender Credit Foncier's balance sheet was weakly
capitalised relative to its holdings of risky euro zone
sovereign debt and it faced pressure on profit.
The ratings agency reaffirmed Credit Foncier's short-term
and long-term credit ratings on Friday, saying parent group BPCE
had the financial firepower to guarantee its funding without
affecting its own creditworthiness. BPCE also owns investment
bank Natixis.
Credit Foncier holds the bulk of parent bank BPCE's euro
sovereign exposure, which left it nursing hefty losses in the
third quarter after writing down the value of its Greek debt.
BPCE has already transferred 470 million euros ($635
million) fresh capital to Credit Foncier to help cover
third-quarter losses of 867 million on Greek debt. A further 500
million euro injection was expected to take place before the end
of the year, Moody's said.
"(Credit Foncier's) capital buffer remains light in relation
to some of its higher risk exposures, in particular the large
holdings of bonds issued by peripheral euro area countries," it
said.
Moody's kept the bank's long-term ratings at Aa3 with a
stable outlook and short-term ratings at Prime-1.
It cut its "standalone" strength rating for Credit Foncier,
however, and said the business faced profit challenges ahead
against a backdrop of jittery funding markets and a slowdown in
the French economy as the euro zone heads for a likely
recession.
"(Credit Foncier) is entirely wholesale-funded and is one of
the largest issuers of covered bonds," Moody's said.
"Consequently (it) remains vulnerable to market disruptions,
which have also affected the covered bond markets over recent
months."
The agency said: "As a specialised real estate lender,
(Credit Foncier) is vulnerable to a slowdown of the French
economy and its housing market...(we) see signs of overheating
in the French housing market."
