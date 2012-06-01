BRIEF-Bahrain Kuwait Insurance FY profit rises
* FY net profit 2.9 million dinars versus 2.7 million dinars year ago
PARIS, June 1 The French government is pushing post office bank La Banque Postale to acquire troubled mortgage lender Credit Immobilier de France after other potential buyers declined to submit offers for the company, financial daily Les Echos reported on Friday.
Banque Postale, which had not responded to an initial request by HSBC, which is advising on the sale, to consider a bid, is now "actively" examining it, the paper said.
The bank's supervisory board is expected to announce its interest internally at an unscheduled meeting on Monday, Les Echos said without citing sources.
While Credit Immobilier is a good fit in some ways, Banque Postale remains reluctant both because of its large portfolio of variable-rate mortgages and because it already is spending heavily on a plan to rescue Dexia's municipal financing unit.
Government-controlled Banque Postale declined to comment on the report. Credit Immobilier could not immediately be reached for comment.
A spokeswoman for the mortgage lender told Thomson Reuters publication IFR last month that it was hopeful that a sale would solve its funding problems but that it could not rule out a nationalisation by the French government. (Reporting By Christian Plumb; Editing by David Cowell)
BEIJING, Feb 25 Guo Shuqing, who is stepping down as governor of Shandong province to take control of China's banking regulator, returns to Beijing at a decisive moment for the country's financial system following years of breakneck economic growth.
* Berkshire hathaway says its lubrizol specialty chemicals unit took $365 million pretax loss related to q4 disposition of an underperforming business--annual report