PARIS May 10 Mortgage lender Caisse Centrale du
Credit Immobilier de France has mandated HSBC to try to
find a buyer for itself, financial daily Les Echos reported on
Thursday.
The unlisted bank, which does not take deposits and relies
on the markets for its funding, had widely been expected to seek
out potential acquirers after several of its covered bonds were
suspended earlier this week at the request of France's markets
regulator, the AMF.
Several market sources said the move was taken because the
lender failed to submit its 2011 accounts by an April 30
deadline.
Les Echos reported that HSBC had been hired to find a buyer
for Credit Immobilier without citing sources.
(Reporting By Christian Plumb; editing by M.D. Golan)