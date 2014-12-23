PARIS Dec 23 The French financial prosecutor's
office said on Tuesday it had requested an investigation into
Credit Mutuel-CIC over suspected tax fraud involving its
Geneva-based subsidiary Banque Pasche.
"The investigation, opened after a request by a lawyer, does
indeed target Banque Pasche," an official at the prosecutor's
office said, confirming a report by news website Mediapart.
No one was immediately reachable for comment at Credit
Mutuel.
The prosecutor's office said the investigation aimed to
establish whether or not Banque Pasche had helped French clients
avoid tax, following a similar probe into Swiss bank UBS
.
A French court ordered UBS earlier this year to pay a 1.1
billion euro guarantee to cover potential fines if it is found
guilty of helping rich French customers avoid tax, a demand
against which UBS said it would appeal.
In 2009, UBS admitted to helping U.S. taxpayers hide money
and paid a $780 million fine. UBS booked a near $300 million
charge in the second quarter of this year mainly to settle
claims it helped wealthy Germans dodge taxes.
