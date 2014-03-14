MILAN, March 14 Italian bank Credito Emiliano posted a 4.4 percent fall in 2013 net profit, partly due a one-off negative impact from tax changes at the end of last year, but kept its dividend unchanged at 0.12 euros a share.

Credem, one of 15 Italian banks under scrutiny by the European Central Bank in a review of the euro zone lenders this year, said its Core Tier 1 capital stood at 9.9 percent of assets at end-2013.

Credem's net profit of 115.9 million euros for 2013, compares with an analyst consensus of 109.2 million euros according to a Thomson Reuters SmartEstimate.

The interest income, a measure of how much money the bank makes from its core retail business, rose 2.5 percent last year to 995.3 million euros.

The bank said net loan writedowns last year totalled 120.3 million euros, up 35 percent year-on-year, a figure which is half the pace of increase recorded in 2012.

The bank said in a statement it had already paid back half of a total of 5 billion euros borrowed from the ECB in longer-term funds. (Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Francesca Landini)