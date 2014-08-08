Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday:
MILAN Aug 8 Italian mid-sized lender Credito Emiliano expects to request around 700 million euros in new longer-term funds the European Central Bank will provide euro zone lenders starting from September in a bid to spur funding to companies.
"From our calculations we think we can ask for around 700 million euros and this is the figure we're thinking of requesting," Credem's Managing Director Adolfo Bizzocchi told analysts during a conference call. (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; editing by Oleg Vukmanovic)
March 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday:
MOSCOW, March 16 State-backed Russian Direct Investment Fund is potentially interested in acquiring a stake in Eurasia Drilling Company, the fund's head Kirill Dmitriev said on Thursday.
BOSTON, March 16 Closing arguments are scheduled for Thursday in the trial of the co-founder of a now-defunct Massachusetts pharmacy charged with murder and racketeering for his role in a 2012 meningitis outbreak that killed 64 people across the United States.