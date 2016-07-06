NEW YORK, July 6 (IFR) - Mexico's consumer finance lender
Credito Real will begin a series of investor meetings on Friday,
ahead of a potential US dollar bond sale to finance the buyback
of its 7.5% 2019s.
The company, rated BB+/BB+, has hired Barclays, Deutsche
Bank and Morgan Stanley to arrange the meetings, which will take
place in London on July 8, Boston, Los Angeles and Lima on July
11, and New York and Santiago on July 12.
Proceeds from the sale will help finance a tender on Credito
Real's 7.5% 2019s, on which the company has US$425m outstanding,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
Bondholders who tender by the early bird deadline of July 19
will receive US$1,057.50 for every US$1,000 in principal. Those
tendering their notes after that date but before the final
deadline of August 2 will receive US$1,027.50 for every US$1,000
in principal.
In conjunction with the tender, Credito Real on Wednesday
also announced a consent solicitation on the 2019s to eliminate
substantially all of the covenants on the notes, remove certain
events of default and shorten the minimum notice period required
for redemption.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; editing by Shankar
Ramakrishnan)