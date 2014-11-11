BRIEF-Saudi Egyptian Investment and Finance OGM approves FY dividend of EGP 2/share
MILAN Nov 11 Italy's Credito Valtellinese posted on Tuesday a 44 percent fall in third-quarter net profit due to falling interest income and much higher loan loss provisions.
Creval is one of the 15 Italian banks scrutinised by the European Central Bank in a year-long review of the sector across the euro zone which drew to an end in late October.
Creval said it was reviewing some loans based on indications given by the ECB in its Credit File Review and would make the recommended adjustments. The impact will be felt in the full-year results, it said.
Third-quarter net profit fell to 4.1 million euros ($5.1 million) from 7.2 million euros a year earlier as the bank wrote down bad loans and other financial assets for 94.4 million euros in the period, up from 59.2 million euros a year earlier. (1 US dollar = 0.8047 euro) (Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Danilo Masoni)
DUBAI, March 12 Stock markets in the Gulf were mostly lower in early trade on Sunday after crude oil prices plunged at the end of last week to a three-month low, but Dubai's Shuaa Capital and Saudi Arabia's Bank Aljazira surged in response to company-specific news.
March 12 Mena for Touristic and Real Estate Investment Co: