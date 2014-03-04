Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
MILAN, March 4 Credito Valtellinese became the latest Italian lender to announce a rights issue to boost its capital, saying it planned to tap investors for up to 400 million euros ($550 million).
The mid-tier lender, one of 15 Italian banks being scrutinised by the European Central Bank, said the cash call would be guaranteed by Banca IMI, Credit Suisse and Mediobanca.
The bank aims to complete the capital increase in the first half of this year.
In a statement, it said that its pro-forma common equity tier 1 ratio - a key measure of financial strength - including the capital increase stood at 10.9 pct, well above an 8 percent minimum set by the ECB.
Six other Italian lenders had already announced plans to raise capital on the market for a total of more than 7 billion euros. ($1 = 0.7277 euros) (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi)
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 18 Itau Unibanco Holding SA
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The United States remains committed to free trade but wants to re-examine some trade deals and correct their excesses, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday after G20 finance chiefs backtracked on past commitments about trade.