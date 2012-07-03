(Corrects pounds to pence in third paragraph)

ZURICH, July 3 Credit Suisse said it sold a 7 percent stake in Aberdeen Asset Management, a move which is set to add more than 200 million pounds ($313.79 million) to the Swiss bank's third-quarter earnings and bolster capital.

Credit Suisse said on Tuesday it sold 80.4 million shares in Aberdeen, representing the near-complete exit of its investment in the Britain-based asset manager following an all-share deal over part of the Swiss bank's funds business in December 2008.

Aberdeen Asset Management shares were down 2.6 percent at 257.70 pence at 0900 GMT. ($1 = 0.6374 British pound) (Reporting By Katharina Bart)