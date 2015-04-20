UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
SINGAPORE, April 20 Private equity firm Affinity Equity Partners has hired Ronnie Behar, currently a senior Credit Suisse executive in the Asia-Pacific region, as its Southeast Asia head, people with direct knowledge of the matter said on Monday.
Behar, who has been the Swiss bank's co-head of M&A in the region since 2011, has worked on several major Southeast Asian deals in the past, such as the power asset sales of Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings.
Hong Kong-based Affinity Equity Partners is an Asia-focused private equity firm. It was founded more than a decade ago by K.Y. Tang, the former chairman of UBS Capital in Asia-Pacific.
There was no immediate response from Tang's office on the hiring of Behar, while a Credit Suisse spokeswoman in Singapore declined to comment.
The sources declined to be identified because the hiring has not been made public. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar and Anshuman Daga; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February