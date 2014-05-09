BRIEF-Simon Property announces amended and extended $4.0 bln revolving credit facility
* Simon property group announces amended and extended $4.0 billion revolving credit facility
ZURICH May 9 Credit Suisse won a narrow vote to issue new shares for staff bonuses at the Swiss bank's annual general meeting on Friday, with nearly 30 percent of investors opposing the move.
More than 67 percent of the Swiss bank's shareholders backed the proposal, which required a two-thirds majority to pass.
U.S.-based proxy advisor ISS opposed the bank's plan, which will more than treble conditional capital to 1.6 million Swiss francs ($1.82 million) . ($1 = 0.8781 Swiss Francs) (Reporting By Katharina Bart)
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 17 Finance leaders of the world's top economies are not concerned that hard-fought financial market regulation would be rolled back, Germany finance minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Friday, responding to growing concerns about U.S. deregulation talk.
* Prospect Capital purchases $38 million of first lien senior secured floating rate notes issued by Memorial MRI & Diagnostic